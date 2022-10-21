World At WAR with Dean Ryan Episode: 'The Arrest of Trump' Featuring Danielle A. & Aaron Kates - Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges - Putins Martial Law - Pence Speaks on GOP Populists - Trudeau Slips, Admits Ukraine War ‘Absolutely Accelerating’ End of Fossil Fuels - Stacey Abrams Floats Abortion as an Inflation Fix: - Democrats ready for midterm blame game - CDC Votes to protects miracle jab companies - Australia to pay for Funerals of those Dead by miracle jabs while floods and - earthquakes take place in melbourne - 400 Illegal Migrants Arriving in Germany Every Day - Bill Gate on EU Energy Crisis + Much More ______________________________________________ LIVE Broadcasting (Mon-Thurs/Sat) 10pm EST www.RealDealMedia.TV Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMedia ______________________________________________ Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom ______________________________________________ Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive.. Donate Today! 'Operation Uncensored' Visit www.GiveSendGo.com/Uncensored ______________________________________________ Real Deal Online Store For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast! ______________________________________________ ~Real Deal Memberships~ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat. RDM Members are the architects of this Operation. ______________________________________________ Real Deal Health Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore ______________________________________________ RDM Social Media Outlets twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia Gab.com @DeanRyan Gettr.com/user/Jalumbo Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/LisaDuthieOfficial Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote.app/RealDealMedia ______________________________________________ Real Deal Media Shows are archived @ https://www.RealDealMedia.TV/video www.Rumble.com/user/realdealmedia www.Brighteon . com/channels/realdealmedia ______________________________________________ Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. www.RealDealMedia.TV/podcast ______________________________________________ Get Real Deal Media's 1st Ever Musical Album 'Urban Chimes vol.1 ' Get Your Copy Today at RealDealMedia.TV/music For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV

