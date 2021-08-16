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Cult Of The Medics Trailer! Documentary Series Begins Fall 2021- Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the sickest of them all?
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320 views • August 16, 2021
Cult Of The Medics Trailer - Series Begins Fall 2021 are you ready for this exposure?
About the Series
This series is an on-going investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins.
Be prepared for some massive dot-connections, red-pill moments, and a 40,000 foot view of the goings-on in today's human experience.
Are you ready?
Can you handle it?
https://cultofthemedics.com/
https://t.me/cultofthemedics
https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/
About the Series
This series is an on-going investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins.
Be prepared for some massive dot-connections, red-pill moments, and a 40,000 foot view of the goings-on in today's human experience.
Are you ready?
Can you handle it?
https://cultofthemedics.com/
https://t.me/cultofthemedics
https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/
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