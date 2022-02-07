6 Month Old Left in Icy Pond By Her Father Saved By Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson

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The baby had been in the icy cold water for some 7-10 minutes when they arrived. With a thin layer of ice formed on the edge of the pond there was no hesitation for Chief Hallgrimson to run into the water to retrieve what looked like a white porcelain doll.
After pulling mud and grass from her mouth he began to work on her with hope to find any sign of life. After a minute or two there was a faint whimper. Hallgrimson got to the other officer's patrol car that was running to warm her up to see if she would become more responsive or if too much time had passed to have a positive outcome.
What took place immediately after the Chief arrived back at the station is something he has no memory of until it was too late.
With 20+ years in law enforcement, Chief Hallgrimson was admired by City Hall and all those that he led. That morning in December the Chief was a real hero to all, but soon found himself feeling like he was a real zero.
A few weeks later he was indicted by the Feds. He was looking at a potential 12 year prison term in prison and his life started to unravel. He found a parking lot where he planned to end it all but somehow a woman happened to notice his car and walked over and asked him if he was okay.
As the emotion came roaring to the surface and with tears streaming down his face, he answered no. She got him to the hospital and he ended up committing himself to 8 days in the psychiatric ward.
This is an episode you don’t want to miss. If you are struggling and feel like there is no hope, always remember there are a lot of people who have it worse than you do. If you don’t quit as Greg Hallgrimson didn’t you can find yourself on the other side with the life you chose to create if you want to.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠:
YouTube Channel - Chief’s Chronicles: https://bit.ly/3slJTQE
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Greg Hallgrimson
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website - Life After Addiction and Indictment
Facebook - Steve Cloward
Email: [email protected]
Instagram - @swcloward
If you enjoy the show please write a 5 Star review. Even if you only write one word it makes a difference. https://apple.co/3GHqzTb
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