China’s Top Real Estate Giant Experiences Over 37% Slump in Sales for 11 Months

https://gnews.org/articles/588588
摘要：12/10/2022 Recently, Chinese real estate companies have released their performance reports and overall sales are generally sluggish. The largest, Country Garden Holdings, reported a 37.35% decline in sales.
