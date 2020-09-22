LONDON 19 SEP 2020 DEMO LOCKDOWN - THE PEOPLE FIGHT BACK

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Music in this video
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Song
Jerusalem
Artist
Waynflete Singers, Choir Of Winchester Cathedral, Timothy Byram-Wigfield, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, David Hill
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Decca Music Group Ltd.); UMPG Publishing, Sony ATV Publishing, UMPI, Wise Music Group, PEDL, and 10 Music Rights Societies