© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ariz. state Rep. Finchem fights for election transparency
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • June 24, 2021
The Arizona legislature is working hard to provide election transparency throughout the state. Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Ariz.) is now running for secretary of state in an effort to provide more transparency to a state plagued by questions from the 2020 presidential election. One America's Christina Bobb sat down with Finchem and has more from Phoenix.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.