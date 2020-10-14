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THE MOST IMPORTANT Video on Earth Right Now
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139 views • October 14, 2020
What if there was a lie so pervasive, so effective, so powerful that almost everyone believed it? What if that lie was destroying people who believed it but mainstream media did nothing to expose it? What if the people who propagated this lie admitted it AFTER major global damage was done? Share this video with everybody you care about.
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