Trump says he would agree to be temporary House Speaker | Newsmax TV

Rep. Greg Steube joins Eric Bolling to discuss: Trump says he would agree to be temporary House Speaker, that he would do whatever it takes to help America.
A lot of American First leaders are stirring this idea but Trump also says in the interview posted earlier this evening (Anaheim speech) that there are MANY fine people that can step up and handle the task, that he is running for President.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.