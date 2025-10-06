© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything You Should Know About Dan Crenshaw, How He Got Rich & Why He’s So In Love With Ukraine
* If an unbalanced warmonger can represent the GOP in Congress, then what is the point of having a Republican Party?
* Texas State Rep. Steve Toth is working to beat Crenshaw in the primary and restore the party to sanity.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 October 2025
