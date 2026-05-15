Ukraine: More footage of the burning oil depot in the city of Zvyagel in the Zhytomyr region after yesterday's attack by Russian drone kamikazes.

Thumbnail: In Ryazan, three people were killed and another 12 were injured after a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by Governor Pavel Malkov.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 15, 2026



▪️Last night, the enemy attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery. Two multi-story residential buildings were damaged in the attack. Three people were killed and twelve were injured, including children. The damaged structures are being dismantled. Residents are being evacuated. Belgorod and the region were subjected to missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, damage to an infrastructure object was recorded, a bus was hit, and a car was damaged. Several UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down. In the Rostov region, more than 40 UAVs were destroyed. Attacks on the city of Taganrog and 11 districts of the region were carried out. In the Tula region, nine UAVs were shot down.



▪️ The Armed Forces of Russia carried out strikes on the Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Odessa, Zaporozhye regions.



▪️On the Sumy direction, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the "North" Army Group continue to clear the forested areas, advancing towards Bachivsk. In the Sumy region, skirmishes continue in Kontradovka, Zapselye, and the vicinity of populated areas.



▪️In the Krasnopol district, a tactical advance is taking place in the vicinity of Ryasnoe.



▪️In the Kursk region, an enemy drone was shot down over Rylsk. It fell onto a sports field and exploded, but the children managed to take cover in time.



▪️In the Kharkov region, the "North" Army Group reports on the forced evacuation of the population in the Bogodukhov district by the Ukrainian authorities for the quartering of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the Volchansk sector, our assault units have advanced up to 1,100 meters in eleven sectors. Skirmishes continue in the forested areas of the Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, as well as in Chaikovka and Volokhovka. The enemy is putting up fierce resistance.



▪️On the Konstantinovsk direction, the enemy acknowledges the successes of the Armed Forces of Russia in the direction of the center of Novodmitrovka. They note the battles in the areas of Gory and Santurivka and the intensification of hostilities. The Armed Forces of Russia are increasing the pressure on the city from the flank in the area of Ilinovka, Stepanovka, and Dolga Balka.



▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" Army Group is penetrating into the depth of the enemy's defenses northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, fighting in the forested area across the Volchya River in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoe.



▪️In the east of the Zaporozhye region, battles are taking place in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhevka and Verkhnya Tersa, and to the south - the settlements of KomsoMolskoe, Charivnoe, and Novoselovka.



▪️The Zaporozhye front in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk is characterized by the prevalence of enemy drones in the lower sky. The situation is difficult. The enemy made another attempt to attack a school in the city of Vasilyevka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an artillery strike on Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya and Energodar from the side of the AFU. UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and two employees who were traveling in a car were injured 100 meters from the perimeter of the station.



▪️In the Kherson region, in the settlement of Brilevka in the Aleshkinsky district, a UAV attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a woman being injured. Many settlements are under enemy attack. The "Dnieper" Army Group responds by destroying any transport in Kherson.



This report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors