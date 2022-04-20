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Debunks of The Big Bang Theory
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50 views • April 20, 2022
History is not what you believe it to be. We have been lied to and I'd say what we thought was truth may need to be re-told . Researchers have spent decades trying to get the truth out.
For more on this video and other great topics ...
John Hamer Books
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Falsification-History-Our-Distorted-Reality-ebook/dp/B007OXJBYC/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8
Website
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/
I do not make money from book sales and would only like to promote his great work to get the truth out. I hope I have done justice to his book :)
For more on this video and other great topics ...
John Hamer Books
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Falsification-History-Our-Distorted-Reality-ebook/dp/B007OXJBYC/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8
Website
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/
I do not make money from book sales and would only like to promote his great work to get the truth out. I hope I have done justice to his book :)
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