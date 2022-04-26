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Civilization Affecting Events Happening on Earth (Kerry Cassidy 1/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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122 views • April 26, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Kerry Cassidy and I discussed changes happening on Earth right now that effect food production, supply chains, extremes in weather events all leading to a reduction of everything we consume. Interestingly theses events through history are cyclical, and we talk about the onset of this cycle and what to expect moving from here to 2025. (Part 1 of 3)




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Keywords
foodeconomykerry cassidydavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 2030solar activitychange of an agefood price increasessunspot cycleeconomic cyclescivilization cycleinflation 2022predictions 2022food inflation 2022fertilizer shortages 2022multi-millenia cycleseconomic collapse 2022food shortages 2022disguising crop losses globally
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