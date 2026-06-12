RFK Jr. tells Theo Von about the Monsanto trial, where an EPA official was caught asking for a “gold medal” to kill a study that showed Roundup caused cancer.





The jury was so angry, they awarded the plaintiffs more money than they asked for.





It all started when a married couple of home gardeners were both diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the same time. Their Labrador retriever got it, too. The dog died.





RFK Jr. asked the jury for $1 billion.





Then he showed them the emails…





RFK JR: “We asked the jury for a billion dollars. They gave us 2.2 billion.”





“And they did that because we were able to show them documents that showed Monsanto knew of the danger and then worked with corrupt officials — a guy called Jess Rowland inside of EPA, who was the head of the pesticide division.”





“They had deliberately concealed the science, fixed the science. And now the big study that they used to prove safety has been retracted.”





THEO: “They’d found emails that it was kind of ghostwritten or something?”





RFK JR: “The head of the pesticide division — Monsanto asked him secretly, and now we have these emails — to kill a study by another agency called ATSDR.”





“And he said, ‘I can’t kill it. That’s not my agency. I can kill them in EPA, but not outside.’”





“And they said, ‘You got to do it. We can’t have this study go forward.’ And he said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it, but if I succeed, you got to give me a gold medal.’”





THEO VON: “A gold medal in what? Just anything?”





RFK JR: “A gold medal for killing a study that showed that it caused cancer.”





THEO VON: “That’s insane! It’s at a contest level now. Things like that are so prolific that now there are awards for it. It seems baffling.”





Full Conversation Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp8z-IaUmD0





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