BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RFK Jr. tells Theo Von about the Monsanto trial, where an EPA official was caught asking
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • Today

RFK Jr. tells Theo Von about the Monsanto trial, where an EPA official was caught asking for a “gold medal” to kill a study that showed Roundup caused cancer.


The jury was so angry, they awarded the plaintiffs more money than they asked for.


It all started when a married couple of home gardeners were both diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the same time. Their Labrador retriever got it, too. The dog died.


RFK Jr. asked the jury for $1 billion.


Then he showed them the emails…


RFK JR: “We asked the jury for a billion dollars. They gave us 2.2 billion.”


“And they did that because we were able to show them documents that showed Monsanto knew of the danger and then worked with corrupt officials — a guy called Jess Rowland inside of EPA, who was the head of the pesticide division.”


“They had deliberately concealed the science, fixed the science. And now the big study that they used to prove safety has been retracted.”


THEO: “They’d found emails that it was kind of ghostwritten or something?”


RFK JR: “The head of the pesticide division — Monsanto asked him secretly, and now we have these emails — to kill a study by another agency called ATSDR.”


“And he said, ‘I can’t kill it. That’s not my agency. I can kill them in EPA, but not outside.’”


“And they said, ‘You got to do it. We can’t have this study go forward.’ And he said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do it, but if I succeed, you got to give me a gold medal.’”


THEO VON: “A gold medal in what? Just anything?”


RFK JR: “A gold medal for killing a study that showed that it caused cancer.”


THEO VON: “That’s insane! It’s at a contest level now. Things like that are so prolific that now there are awards for it. It seems baffling.”


Full Conversation Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp8z-IaUmD0


Follow @VigilantFox 🦊

More Stories: VigilantFox.com

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Coach fired mid-season for his faith gets rare DOJ backing in federal appeals court

Coach fired mid-season for his faith gets rare DOJ backing in federal appeals court

Cassie B.
Experts warn of unknown health hazards linked to UNIDENTIFIED compounds in synthetic milk

Experts warn of unknown health hazards linked to UNIDENTIFIED compounds in synthetic milk

Jacob Thomas
Study: Tart Cherry Supplementation Alters Muscle Protein Profile After Exercise

Study: Tart Cherry Supplementation Alters Muscle Protein Profile After Exercise

Petra Stone
The arms race against age: Why bodyweight exercises are the new frontier for seniors seeking strength

The arms race against age: Why bodyweight exercises are the new frontier for seniors seeking strength

Ava Grace
GLP-1 weight loss drugs preserve fat but sacrifice muscle: New trial reveals life-threatening tradeoff

GLP-1 weight loss drugs preserve fat but sacrifice muscle: New trial reveals life-threatening tradeoff

Willow Tohi
Beat the heat: 17 summer foods to keep your body cool and adapted

Beat the heat: 17 summer foods to keep your body cool and adapted

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy