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George W. Bush was confronted by Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner
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30 views • September 21, 2021
George W. Bush was confronted by Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner, while he was speaking at an event in Beverly Hills over the weekend.
THERE WILL COME A TIME NONE OF THEM WILL BE ABLE TO WALK DOWN THE STREET.
BIGGEST FEAR.
PUBLIC AWAKENING.
THERE WILL COME A TIME NONE OF THEM WILL BE ABLE TO WALK DOWN THE STREET.
BIGGEST FEAR.
PUBLIC AWAKENING.
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