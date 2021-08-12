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The Fight of Our Life | Free Thinkers Ep 014
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0 view • August 12, 2021
On this episode, Rusty Puttfark and MemeJoeGreen empty the tank to debunk big government and big Pharma lies and propaganda regarding the experimental mRNA injection. Citing clinical studies and the latest world data, we’ll lay out the real truth about the virus, discuss the tyrannical power grab we’re seeing and share ways for us all to say NO! All that and more on the Free Thinkers Podcast.
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfarkk
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfarkk
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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