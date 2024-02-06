Create New Account
This Is Third-World Stuff
Son of the Republic
Call It What It Is: Border Betrayal Bill

* President Trump nails it.

* President Trump nails it again.

* You don’t need a border bill; close the border!

* We have a country that’s in shambles.

* We’re disrespected all over the world.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 February 2024)

