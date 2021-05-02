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German Nursing Homes forced vaccinations by staff
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60 views • May 02, 2021
German gov’t turns down compulsory vaccination proposal
Government would continue to encourage citizens to take COVID-19 vaccine, but won’t make it mandatory, says Jens Spahn, Germany's gay Roman Catholic health minister (for now)
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/german-gov-t-turns-down-compulsory-vaccination-proposal/2108543
Jens Spahn (born 16 May 1980) During his time in office, the German government introduced measure to make measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.
The Senior Citizens Union announced it would do everything to prevent his re-election, but Spahn received the support of former president of Germany Roman Herzog - Political party Christian Democratic Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jens_Spahn
Spouse(s) Daniel Funke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Funke
Government would continue to encourage citizens to take COVID-19 vaccine, but won’t make it mandatory, says Jens Spahn, Germany's gay Roman Catholic health minister (for now)
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/german-gov-t-turns-down-compulsory-vaccination-proposal/2108543
Jens Spahn (born 16 May 1980) During his time in office, the German government introduced measure to make measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.
The Senior Citizens Union announced it would do everything to prevent his re-election, but Spahn received the support of former president of Germany Roman Herzog - Political party Christian Democratic Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jens_Spahn
Spouse(s) Daniel Funke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Funke
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