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Prophecy: The Covid ship is sinking; Outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon all flesh
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356 views • October 21, 2021
Prophetic word given on October the 20th 2021 at 6:10am
It started with the Covid ship that will sink, and will end worse than the Titanic.
The captain and sailors will go with it.
Many Nations with their religions will be transformed when Yeshua will pour out His Holy Spirit upon all flesh.
Christians should know better but play with addictions – repent.
Jews will be last but the last will be first.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-20-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It started with the Covid ship that will sink, and will end worse than the Titanic.
The captain and sailors will go with it.
Many Nations with their religions will be transformed when Yeshua will pour out His Holy Spirit upon all flesh.
Christians should know better but play with addictions – repent.
Jews will be last but the last will be first.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-20-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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