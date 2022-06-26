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RT.June 25, 2022.
Crews of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8AMTSh attack helicopters were filmed conducting airstrikes on strongholds and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian forces
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19vxfl-russian-military-helicopter-crews-in-action.html