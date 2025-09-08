The Role of the John Birch Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty is precious and fragile. The JBS teaches us to guard it. During COVID, we saw how easily officials usurped power outside constitutional authority. Critical thinking and resistance to obedient authority are more crucial than ever.
#Liberty #Constitution #Resist #JohnBirchSociety #Freedom
