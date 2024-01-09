Create New Account
The Replacements
channel image
Son of the Republic
628 Subscribers
194 views
Published 16 hours ago

[Bidan]’s Border Crisis Is By Design

* They broke the border on purpose.

* They tried to tell you walls don’t work.

* They wanted to invite the world over our border.

* They’re all about more illegals faster.

* The migrant crisis has nothing to do with asylum seekers; it’s about packing the voter rolls.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (8 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/IHNyGYEWxmw

