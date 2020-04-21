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COVID 19 RITUAL 2012 OLYMPICS
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101 views • April 21, 2020
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING AT IT' FINEST. THE HELL GATES DEPOPULATION AGENDA. THEY ARE AFTER YOUR CHILDREN. CHILDREN AUTISM CASES IN 1991 (1 IN 10,000) TODAY (1 IN 32). WE ARE DEALING WITH DEVILS! BUT I HAVE A PREDICTIVE PROGRAM FOR THESE DEPOPULATION PROGRAMMERS. THEY HAD BETTER PUT ON THEIR ASBESTOS SUITS AND THEIR SHOCK ABSORBERS BECAUSE THEY ARE GOING TO BE BOUNCING THROUGH HELL!!
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