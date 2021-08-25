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Victim of Graphene Oxide
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1026 views • August 25, 2021
Here's Stew Peters with Karen Kingston telling the truth about the deadly graphene oxide in all the vaccines. This component is a conductive material made from lead. When charged + it will cripple or kill its carrier. This can be done in a number of ways. Sit down for this shocking video of facts
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