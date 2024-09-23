Discussing Suzy Hansen on Global ET Contact - short video

The one hour full version of this video is at https://old.bitchute.com/video/ophkV9ZU78ts/ . This is the full description.

Part 1 of 2. The Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group met on Sept. 14, 2024 and discussed various paranormal and UFO-related experiences. Carole Aubin shared her family's history of paranormal encounters, including her grandfather's sighting of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Rolf Eipper mentioned digitizing his slides and shared his UFO photos. The main topic was Suzy Hansen's insights on ET contact, emphasizing the importance of third-wave individuals in future societal changes. Brian played Suzy Hansen’s video and we discussed the complex ET programs involving millions of people and the potential for ET intervention in global crises. Personal experiences, including Angela's sighting of an orb-like UFO, were also shared.





Thank you to Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail.





Outline

• The group discusses the potential impact of sharing UFO photos and videos and the importance of documenting these experiences.

Introduction to Suzy Hansen's Video

• Brian introduces the topic of the meeting, focusing on Suzy Hansen and her work on ET contact.

• The group prepares to watch a video featuring Suzy Hansen discussing global ET contact disclosure and current UAP sightings. That video is "Suzy Hansen on Global ET Contact, Disclosure, ET Tech, Earth Changes & Current UAP (UFO) Sightings!" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEo3BlgXKis&list=PLBvR6xkR4BiyDOS4DzwbuxpBVgFFjNHgQ&index=8





Suzy Hansen's Insights on ET Contact and Human Evolution

• In the video, Suzy Hansen discusses the increasing awareness of ET contact and the role of third-wave individuals in this process.

• She explains the concept of the three waves of contact and the significant changes these individuals will bring.

• Hansen emphasizes the importance of supporting third-wave individuals.

• The group discusses the potential for spontaneous contact experiences and the importance of personal growth and compassion.





ET's Role in Human Evolution and Future Technologies

• Hansen talks about the complex programs run by ETs involving millions of humans and the importance of timing in these programs.

• She describes the use of bridging technology by ETs to help humans understand and assimilate advanced concepts.

• Hansen shares her experiences with ET-led lectures and the use of light to unravel emotional traumas stored in the body.

• The group discusses the potential for future technologies to address emotional and physical health through a holistic approach.





ET's Perspective on Earth Changes and Human Responsibility

• Hansen discusses the increasing Earth changes and the role of human consciousness in mitigating their impact.

• She emphasizes the importance of self-responsibility and preparedness for natural disasters and other emergencies.

• Hansen shares her experiences with ET-led lectures focused on preparing humans for future challenges.

• The group discusses the potential for ET intervention in global catastrophes and the importance of human preparedness.





Suzy Hansen's Book and Future Work

• Hansen mentions her upcoming book and the challenges she has faced due to personal and health issues.

• Hansen discusses the importance of timing in the release of her book and the need for it to be received at the right time.

• The group expresses interest in Hansen's work and the potential impact of her book on the UFO community.





Personal Experiences and Reflections

• Carole Aubin shares her thoughts on the potential for telepathy and the development of ESP in humans.

• The group discusses the historical and cultural significance of psychic individuals like Joan of Arc.

• Brian and Carole Aubin speculate on the future development of telepathic abilities in humans.

• The group reflects on the potential for neural links and other advanced technologies to enhance human consciousness.





Rolf Eipper's UFO Photos and Personal Experiences

• Rolf Eipper shares his UFO photos, including a significant sighting in 2006 and a recent sighting by his grandson.

• The group discusses the characteristics of the UFOs in the photos, including their shape and behavior.

• Rolf Eipper reflects on his experiences with UFOs and the potential implications for his life.

• The group discusses the importance of documenting and sharing such experiences to build a collective understanding of UFO phenomena.





Angela's Personal UFO Sighting

• Angela shares her personal experience of witnessing an orb-like UFO while walking home in Vancouver.

• She describes the brightness and behavior of the UFO, which she believes was not an airplane or lantern.

• The group discusses the potential implications of Angela's sighting and the role of consciousness in these phenomena.

• Angela reflects on the significance of her experience and the broader implications for understanding UFOs and ET contact.