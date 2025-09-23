© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump seems very upset that their close relationship meant nothing to Putin.
I thought the war was going to be the easiest to solve due to my relationship with Putin, but that relationship did not mean anything, unfortunately.
Adding, Trump's TruthSocial re-posted to X today says a lot:
Trump:
After
getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and
Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is
causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European
Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its
original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of
Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this
War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been
fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have
taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not
distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like
“a paper tiger.” When the people living in Moscow, and all of the
Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out
what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost
impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are
being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in
their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on
fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better,
Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form
and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are
in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In
any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply
weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to
all! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
(TS: 23 Sep 14:55 ET)