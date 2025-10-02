BrightLearn - The Power of Food: 100 Essential Recipes for Abundant Health and Happiness by Adam Hart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host BrightLearn explores Adam Hart’s transformative journey in "The Power of Food: 100 Essential Recipes for Abundant Health and Happiness," revealing how conscious eating—rooted in raw, nutrient-dense 'living foods'—can heal the body, sharpen the mind, and manifest dreams, all while rejecting restrictive diets and embracing small, sustainable lifestyle shifts.
