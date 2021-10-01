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SOME ZOMBIE PARENTS PUSH FOR KILL SHOT APPROVAL FOR CHILDREN AS SO CALLED "CASES" CLIMB
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120 views • October 01, 2021
New Normal Watch: #412
Absolutely terrible parents.
Some parents push for vaccine approval for children as cases climb
Global News:
Cases of COVID-19 are seemingly slowing down in Ontario with the latest projections reveal the province's case count has plateaued, and the number of hospitalizations is going down.
But the situation is fragile, and numbers will likely rise again as colder weather sets in and people spend more time indoors, even if there is no change in public health restrictions.
And parents remain concerned for children still ineligible for the shot still need the vaccine, as the virus continues to spread. Jamie Maraucher looks at when vaccine approval for kids could be coming.
Absolutely terrible parents.
Some parents push for vaccine approval for children as cases climb
Global News:
Cases of COVID-19 are seemingly slowing down in Ontario with the latest projections reveal the province's case count has plateaued, and the number of hospitalizations is going down.
But the situation is fragile, and numbers will likely rise again as colder weather sets in and people spend more time indoors, even if there is no change in public health restrictions.
And parents remain concerned for children still ineligible for the shot still need the vaccine, as the virus continues to spread. Jamie Maraucher looks at when vaccine approval for kids could be coming.
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