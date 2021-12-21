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How to Overthrow Governments - The Color Revolution Formula - Final Messages Part 3
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10 views • December 21, 2021
How to Overthrow Governments - The Color Revolution Formula - Final Messages Part 3-In this video we're going to provide specific instructions on how to overthrow governments with little or no bloodshed. These tactics have been employed successfully in Serbia, Egypt, Ukraine and elsewhere. The existence of the Color Revolution approach is well known, but most writings on the subject are highly abstract and obscure the details. The level of civil disobedience that brings down governments is dangerous, and usually illegal. Those who go down this path risk prison time or even death. But when you understand that the alternative is to condemn our children and future generations to an open air prison the moral imperative is clear.
Sources and transcripts: https://StormCloudsGathering.com/fina...
For updates join the StormCloudsGathering channel on Telegram (this is where we post videos and news regularly)
From Dictatorship to Democracy pdf e-book here https://www.aeinstein.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/FDTD.pdf
Sources and transcripts: https://StormCloudsGathering.com/fina...
For updates join the StormCloudsGathering channel on Telegram (this is where we post videos and news regularly)
From Dictatorship to Democracy pdf e-book here https://www.aeinstein.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/FDTD.pdf
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