Israeli ship flagged Panama on badly fire in the port of Haifa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israeli ship flying the Panamanian flag Yaf Horizon, caught fire badly in the Port of Haifa - the most important economic heart for Zionist economic activities because the port of Eilat was closed. The cause of the fire is unknown yet, several information links the incident to Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Hezbollah drone attacks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/