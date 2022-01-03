This Russian Anti Submarine Destroyers Is More Advanced Than You'd Think - Udaloy II class

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The Udaloy class, Russian designations Project 1155 Fregat and Project 11551 Fregat-M, are anti-submarine destroyers were built for the Russian Navy between 1980 and 1999. As of 2010, eight destroyers were in service. Two vessels Project 1155 Fregat I (Udaloy I) and Project 1155.1 Fregat II (Udaloy II) were designed by Russian state-owned company Severnoye Design Bureau. They complement the Sovremennyy-class destroyers in anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations. The codename Udaloy comes from an archaic Russian adjective, meaning daring or bold.
The Udaloy II is a modified version of Udaloy I. Twelve Udaloy I and one Udaloy II-class vessels were built at Severnaya Verf and Yantar Shipyards. The Udaloy I-class ships were commissioned between 1980 and 1991 while the first ship in the Udaloy II class, Admiral Chabanenko (BPK 650), was commissioned in 1999. The second, Admiral Basisty, was scrapped during construction. The Udaloy II Class is designed to balance the anti-submarine and anti-ship capabilities. Only eight Udaloys are in service today, but they still give Russia a capable anti-submarine platform.