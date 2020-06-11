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That's News To Me
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28 views • June 11, 2020
Democrat Governor Inslee of Washington claims no knowledge of Seattle Autonomous Zone and scoffs at reporter.
"That's news to me"
Terrorists are taking over a part of one of your cities and it's "new news to you"?
"That's news to me"
Terrorists are taking over a part of one of your cities and it's "new news to you"?
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