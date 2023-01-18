Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All Medical Institutions Who Pushed the Poison are Thoroughly Mass Murders - Naomi Wolf
176 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(Jan 17, 2023) “All of the medical institutions, the AMA, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Rochelle Walensky, the FDA as we mentioned, they’re all now thoroughly indicted… They are thoroughly mass murders … We’re going to see a lot of rats abandoning the ship.” - Dr. Naomi Wolf


Groundbreaking New Book Sends Shockwaves Through Pfizer’s Criminal Enterprise:  https://dailyclout.io/groundbreaking-new-book-sends-shockwaves-through-pfizers-criminal-enterprise/

War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook:  https://dailyclout.io/product/war-room-dailyclout-pfizer-documents-analysis-volunteers-reports/


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson "NAOMI WOLF: NEW E-BOOK SHARES FINDINGS FROM PFIZER DOCS":  https://rumble.com/v260lhi-naomi-wolf-new-e-book-shares-findings-from-pfizer-docs.html

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsfdacdcmurdervaccinegenocideamacrimes against humanitydeathsindictednaomi wolfinjuriesacogpfizercoviddocsemerald robinsonabsolute truthrochelle walenskymass murdersmedical institutions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket