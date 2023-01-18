All Medical Institutions Who Pushed the Poison are Thoroughly Mass Murders - Naomi Wolf

(Jan 17, 2023) “All of the medical institutions, the AMA, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Rochelle Walensky, the FDA as we mentioned, they’re all now thoroughly indicted… They are thoroughly mass murders … We’re going to see a lot of rats abandoning the ship.” - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Groundbreaking New Book Sends Shockwaves Through Pfizer’s Criminal Enterprise: https://dailyclout.io/groundbreaking-new-book-sends-shockwaves-through-pfizers-criminal-enterprise/
War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports eBook: https://dailyclout.io/product/war-room-dailyclout-pfizer-documents-analysis-volunteers-reports/
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson "NAOMI WOLF: NEW E-BOOK SHARES FINDINGS FROM PFIZER DOCS": https://rumble.com/v260lhi-naomi-wolf-new-e-book-shares-findings-from-pfizer-docs.html
