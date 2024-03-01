Micha Eizen - Hydrogen Therapy: Major Breakthrough for Healing and Health, PostScript Interview with John Petersen

John Petersen talks with Micha Eizen about his varied background and unique perspectives, which led him to becoming an inventor and solution creator. Micha will join TransitionTalks on March 16th, 2024, to share the amazing benefits of hydrogen therapy.
Get tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.