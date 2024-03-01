Create New Account
Micha Eizen - Hydrogen Therapy: Major Breakthrough for Healing and Health, PostScript Interview with John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
John Petersen talks with Micha Eizen about his varied background and unique perspectives, which led him to becoming an inventor and solution creator.  Micha will join TransitionTalks on March 16th, 2024, to share the amazing benefits of hydrogen therapy.

Get tickets and more info at TransitionTalks.org

healthhealinghydrogenhydrogen therapyjohn petersenmicha eizen

