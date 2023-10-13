Ukrainian positions in Avdeevka getting a Massive Hit with Incendiary Munitions Last Night

Ukrainian positions in Avdeevka getting hit with incendiary munitions last night.
Night rain from 9M22S magnesium lighters launched by the Grad MLRS at Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka.
This ammunition does Not contain white phosphorus, unlike the shells used by IDF artillery in Gaza and Lebanon.
