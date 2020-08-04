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Data Limite Segundo Chico Xavier
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12 views • August 04, 2020
O famoso médium Chico Xavier afirmou que quando o homem pisou na Lua, em 20 de julho de 1969, aconteceu uma reunião com as potências celestes do sistema solar para verificar o avanço da sociedade humana no planeta Terra. Nela, a humanidade ganhou um prazo de 50 anos para evoluir moralmente e viver em paz, sem provocar a Terceira Guerra Mundial. Diversos fatos e conexões históricas, agora, apontam que a data limite está próxima, promovendo a reflexão sobre a grandeza do universo.
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