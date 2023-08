LAHIANA FIRE DEW SPACE WEAPON?

LAHIANA , HI AND PARADISE, CA HAVE IN COMMON? BOTH WERE DESTROYED BY A DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON FROM SPACE. THERE'S NO WAY TREES DON'T BURN AND NEXT TO THEM A HOUSE OR CAR WAS DESTROYED BELIEF. IF IT WALKS LIKE A DUCK, TALKS LIKE A DUCK IT'S A DAMN DUCK DAH! THERE'S NO WHERE SAFE ON PLANET EARTH WHEN SATANIC LESS THAN HUMAN BEINGS HAVE THE ABILITY TO DESTROY BOTH HUMANS AND MATERIALS TO THE POINT NOTHING IS RECOGNIZED. THIS IS ALSO HOW THE NYC WORLD TRADE TOWERS WERE DESTROYED. IT'S A JOKE PLANES HIT THE TOWERS. IT'S TIME TO WAKEUP A REALIZE NOT ARE WE ONLY IN THE TRIBULATION BUT! EVIL PEOPLE LESS THAN HUMAN ARE HELL BENT ON DESTROYING ALL HUMANITY...WAKEUP!