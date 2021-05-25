Antiganda - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41163
Today James continues the discussion on "positive propaganda" by looking at some examples of #antiganda. Activists around the world are creating eye-catching messages designed to get people to question their conditioning. Here's how you can join them.