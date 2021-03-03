HOW DO YOU KNOW – YOU JUST KNOW

It is a feeling, a feeling of something that can be indescribable, it is a feeling of all things but no-thing, being attached to something that feels greater, an all knowing.

Where do you think this is coming from, and don’t tell me it is coming from a separate God, because you would be very misinformed, why would a separated God out of billions of people on earth, and then this God only speaks to you! Change this mindset because this separate God of which is blasted in all religious organisations is misleading and far from any form of truth.

You are all individual Consciousness/Gods, here to create and expand your consciousness, this consciousness requires a body to live in and to enjoy with what is occurring with your thoughts, and through your eyes, and it is feeling physically through you.