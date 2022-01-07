© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Count The Cost To Stand Against The Tyranny At Hand!
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 07, 2022
The stakes are high for many to stand against the current medical tyranny forced onto us by liars, murderers, crooked politicians and quack scientists and doctors. Yet, we must count it and be willing to endure the suffering of standing for truth and liberty to deal with it and bring the criminals to justice. Join me as we look to what the Bible has to say about counting the cost to follow Christ, which involves resisting tyranny, and hear from a 27-year-teacher who was pushed out of his school for not wearing a mask.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/count-the-cost-to-stand-against-the-tyranny-at-hand-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/count-the-cost-to-stand-against-the-tyranny-at-hand-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.