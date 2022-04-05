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Hands in pockets, Zelenskiy talks about the irrecoverable loss of Mariupol to Russian forces
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168 views • April 05, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | I do not know why this piece of shit, and all his supporters, the Banderovists and the Azovists, are not dead by now. All Putin has to do is to give the order and Ramzan Kadyrov will gladly comply. | ”However - from which country is the advisor to his right? The Ukrainian flag is upside down. Blue represents the sky and yellow represents wheat - Ukraine is the former "breadbasket of the USSR." Nobody in the know can sew these upside down.”
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