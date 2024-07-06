Biden says bad debate performance was ‘nobody’s fault but mine’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden downplayed his poor debate performance, offering additional excuses for the showing and adding that it was his fault alone. The president said in an interview on ABC that he was “sick” and “feeling terrible” before the debate. Asked whether it was a bad episode or a sign of a more serious condition, Biden dismissed those concerns.
