© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (28August20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 28, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:13:33 FLASHBACK to Feb26: I told you lockdown would do more damage than virus and Trump would let it happen
— 00:21:54 Despite lies of media & Democrats, charts from govt tell you US is doing fine, better than other countries, and lockdown should end
— 00:33:01 HCQ illegal in Florida, expensive Remdesivir is pushed. Republican Gov Jeb Bush & President George W Bush let a lower level bureaucrat kill Terry Schiavo. How is what DeSantis & Trump are doing different? They’re killing the middle class too
— 00:45:56 Small burger shop threatened by SC Republican Gov’s “mandatory recommendations” but owner & customers are defiant. Teacher fired for not masking kids is hired as tutor by parents who agreed with him and are now homeschooling
— 01:13:10 Visualizing a stack of $1 TRILLION dollars and the absurdity being sold by Larry Kudlow and Federal Reserve’s Powell.
— 01:28:03 We were warned in 1965 by Paul Harvey
— 01:37:39 “Cease & Desist” on church door,$10,000 fine, jail — California’s persecution of churches escalates
— 01:45:53 How do you protect your home and community when government fails? Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, talks about militia under the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and English common law.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:13:33 FLASHBACK to Feb26: I told you lockdown would do more damage than virus and Trump would let it happen
— 00:21:54 Despite lies of media & Democrats, charts from govt tell you US is doing fine, better than other countries, and lockdown should end
— 00:33:01 HCQ illegal in Florida, expensive Remdesivir is pushed. Republican Gov Jeb Bush & President George W Bush let a lower level bureaucrat kill Terry Schiavo. How is what DeSantis & Trump are doing different? They’re killing the middle class too
— 00:45:56 Small burger shop threatened by SC Republican Gov’s “mandatory recommendations” but owner & customers are defiant. Teacher fired for not masking kids is hired as tutor by parents who agreed with him and are now homeschooling
— 01:13:10 Visualizing a stack of $1 TRILLION dollars and the absurdity being sold by Larry Kudlow and Federal Reserve’s Powell.
— 01:28:03 We were warned in 1965 by Paul Harvey
— 01:37:39 “Cease & Desist” on church door,$10,000 fine, jail — California’s persecution of churches escalates
— 01:45:53 How do you protect your home and community when government fails? Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, talks about militia under the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and English common law.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.