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Eerie video shows moment corpse ‘waves’ during burial service!!?
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166 views • May 14, 2020
Bone-chilling footage from a funeral shows a corpse in Indonesia appear to wave from the casket to mourners, sparking fears the person was mistakenly buried alive, according to a report.
The eerie moment was caught on camera May 5 as the family gathered to say a final farewell to their loved one in the city of Manado.
Footage shows what appears to be a hand moving under the coffin’s glass panel as a priest reads prayers during the service.
No one noticed the purported incident at the time, but others pointed it out when the clip was shared on social media, according to the report.
The eerie moment was caught on camera May 5 as the family gathered to say a final farewell to their loved one in the city of Manado.
Footage shows what appears to be a hand moving under the coffin’s glass panel as a priest reads prayers during the service.
No one noticed the purported incident at the time, but others pointed it out when the clip was shared on social media, according to the report.
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