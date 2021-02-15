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Walter Veith & Martin Smith-Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, Does It Matter Who Wins? -What's Up Prof? 34
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84 views • February 15, 2021
In Episode 34 we discuss whether it matters who wins the USA presidential election when looking through the lens of prophecy. What is the sentiment of both candidates toward the Roman Catholic Church and especially toward her teachings, and how does that fit into the prophetic picture?
#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #RomanCatholicChurch #Prophecy #WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Factbase Videos YouTube Channel – Trump Speech At National Catholic Prayer Breakfast
https://youtu.be/IUL6IMGscsI
Bloomberg QuickTake: YouTube Channel - Trump Delivers Remarks at the New York Archdiocese’s Al Smith Dinner
https://youtu.be/aNi4n7aEIWw
Bloomberg QuickTake: YouTube Channel - Biden Delivers Remarks at the New York Archdiocese’s Al Smith Dinner
https://youtu.be/aNi4n7aEIWw
Babylon And The Doctrine Of The Serpent Part 1 to 3 - What’s Up Prof? Episode 17,18 & 29
https://youtu.be/9DlenjZnNok
https://youtu.be/QnUE3yYjzFA
https://youtu.be/aefYmJkJAKk
Total Onslaught – Full Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-78I7E52ntHL9rOp1UklWAs
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 51
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=4SP+51.1&;suggestion=0
Testimonies to Ministers and Gospel Workers, p. 117.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TM+117.5&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 571
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+571&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 19, 1894, paragraph 4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/820.12050#12050
The Review and Herald June 1, 1886, paragraph 12
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/821.7316#7316
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 136
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5t+136&;suggestion=0
#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #RomanCatholicChurch #Prophecy #WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Factbase Videos YouTube Channel – Trump Speech At National Catholic Prayer Breakfast
https://youtu.be/IUL6IMGscsI
Bloomberg QuickTake: YouTube Channel - Trump Delivers Remarks at the New York Archdiocese’s Al Smith Dinner
https://youtu.be/aNi4n7aEIWw
Bloomberg QuickTake: YouTube Channel - Biden Delivers Remarks at the New York Archdiocese’s Al Smith Dinner
https://youtu.be/aNi4n7aEIWw
Babylon And The Doctrine Of The Serpent Part 1 to 3 - What’s Up Prof? Episode 17,18 & 29
https://youtu.be/9DlenjZnNok
https://youtu.be/QnUE3yYjzFA
https://youtu.be/aefYmJkJAKk
Total Onslaught – Full Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-78I7E52ntHL9rOp1UklWAs
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 51
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=4SP+51.1&;suggestion=0
Testimonies to Ministers and Gospel Workers, p. 117.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=TM+117.5&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 571
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+571&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 19, 1894, paragraph 4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/820.12050#12050
The Review and Herald June 1, 1886, paragraph 12
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/821.7316#7316
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 136
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5t+136&;suggestion=0
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