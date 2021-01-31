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Race to the Moon - Cigar Box Guitar Improvisation
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51 views • January 31, 2021
Here is a fast paced improvisation on my cigar box guitar to a 160 bpm drum beat I created in Superior Drummer. I used the twisted kit ezx that is composed of pots and pans and other strange objects to form the drumset. The cigar box guitar is tuned to gdg and the bottom string is a bit brighter than all the rest so it creates an almost mandolin/balalaika sound.
The fast paced mood kind of reminds me of what all the crypto traders and their bots are doing 24/7 as they check their favorite crypto compared to the old world currencies to see if they have hit the jackpot. Thanks for listening :-)
The fast paced mood kind of reminds me of what all the crypto traders and their bots are doing 24/7 as they check their favorite crypto compared to the old world currencies to see if they have hit the jackpot. Thanks for listening :-)
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