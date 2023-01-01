Create New Account
Book of Romans 8:13 -- 2,000 years later.
If you live by your corrupt nature, you are going to die. But if you use your spiritual nature to put to death the evil activities of the body, you will live. (Romans 8:13) 

Nevertheless, only some of us now understand far more about our existence than any of our forefathers could have ever imagined and in this short video, Aug Tellez explains to modern 21st Century thinking people, a deeper understanding from the core of Christian doctrine reference "Romans 8:13", and truth of this "Monkey on our backs" since thousands of years in hyper-dimensional and metaphysical terms. Artificial intelligent "supercomputer" are not going to play favorites In the words of old school dialect, you will be tested, proved, and must pass through the fire.


