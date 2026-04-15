Entire State Of Ohio Being BOUGHT UP By Epstein Benefactor Lex Wexner! w/ Whitney Webb

Mirror: Jimmy Dore (YouTube)

Whitney Webb joins The Jimmy Dore Show to expose how billionaire Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein worked together to build a corporate welfare state in Ohio, creating a model of "public-private partnerships" that privatized government, funneled billions in taxpayer money to big tech data centers, and is now driving up electricity bills while gutting public schools and healthcare.



Webb details how Wexner created a de facto private government in New Albany, Ohio, which evolved into Jobs Ohio—a private corporation that controls the state's liquor tax revenue with zero public accountability—and has become the blueprint for a techno-feudal state promoted by the "dark enlightenment" figures like Peter Thiel and JD Vance.



Additionally, she warns that Ohio is a petri dish for a nationwide takeover, where data centers are replacing public infrastructure, digital IDs are mandatory, and federal legislation is stripping local governments of the power to resist. The segment concludes with Webb noting that she and her co-author were locked out of Twitter after publishing the piece, suggesting powerful interests are working to suppress the story.



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