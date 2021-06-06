Bluehost Review 2021

What makes Bluehost one of the best international hostingBluehost was born in 2003 with the aim of creating a customized platform for the management of a web space , which was simple but complete with all the functions, even the most advanced.In 2008, the company reached one million registered domains and today over 2 million websites are hosted at Bluehost .The Bluehost hosting service is divided into three offers that are distinguished by type of website. Each of them offers three different solutions according to needs.But let's see in more detail what the offers consist of and what services are offered.Bluehost Hosting Options for WordPressWith Bluehost you can choose the most suitable plan for your project. There are 3 options:WordPress Hosting - starting at $ 3.95 / monthWordPress Pro - starting at $ 19.95 / montheCommerce - starting at $ 6.95 / month