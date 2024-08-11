Like To Watch

Lyrics:





Life in your shell is it all that you thought it would be



Gave up what you thought you had to

And now you watch your

Life slip through the cracks and how you've

Painted in your corner



Watch it now

What you did for the...

Saw you let it in

You're talking while never knowing

The fruition that's missing

You're sentenced to sleepwalk



Watch it go fading fast



Feeling the tension a burden

And so you wish you

Were the back seat driver

Now you have it do you like it



Let it out

Let it go

Now you wish you could



You're talking while never knowing

The fruition that's missing

You're sentenced to sleepwalk



Watch it go fading fast



Come see it now it's here for you

Inside you'll die but we're out here

Until you know you'll never understand



Watch it go fading fast



You won't catch me lying down

Waiting to become the ground

Taste this life for what it has

Before it's gone