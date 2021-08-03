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How covid-19 is affecting asset management?
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30 views • August 03, 2021
Due to COVID19, asset management in the industry is not 'business as usual. 'In asset management, Investors are changing their way of handling assets. The leading causes of concern are social responsibilities, risk management, underfunded retirement, and excess tax duties. Revenues are growing at a much lower rate than earlier.
The pandemic has affected the market and assets. According to surveys, Retail Investors focus more on the political environment and macroeconomic rather than risk returns. There will be chances of growth of Asset managers in the area of Risk management, fees, ESG, relationships, operational strength, and many more.
The pandemic has affected the market and assets. According to surveys, Retail Investors focus more on the political environment and macroeconomic rather than risk returns. There will be chances of growth of Asset managers in the area of Risk management, fees, ESG, relationships, operational strength, and many more.
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